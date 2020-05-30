Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Paterson Shooting Spree: Four Struck In One Incident, Hospital Area Shut Down In Another

Jerry DeMarco
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

No fewer than three separate shootings overnight in Paterson wounded four men in one and forced the street outside St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center closed in another.

Struck on 10th Avenue near East 23rd Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. were three city residents – 32, 28 and 22 – and a 32-year-old man from Newark.

Two of them were taken to St. Joe's, and the other two arrived via private vehicles, authorities said.

Two hours later, a 38-year-old city man was shot outside the medical center near the corner of Main and Mary streets, they said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Another shooting outside the emergency room at St. Joe's on Thursday killed one 20-year-old city resident, Brian Olivero, and wounded another, David Torres.

