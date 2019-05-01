Contact Us
Paterson Resident, 76, Killed In Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath of fire at 650 East 26th Street in Paterson.
Aftermath of fire at 650 East 26th Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Paterson Councilman Luis Velez

Authorities were investigating a Paterson fire that killed a 76-year-old resident despite neighbors' efforts to rescue him.

The three-alarm fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m Tuesday at 650 East 26th Street.

The body of Russel Mahan was found inside the severely damaged two-family home, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate indication of what may have caused the fire.

Various agencies united to investigate: the Paterson police and fire departments and the Passaic County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices.

At the scene.

Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

