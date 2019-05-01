Paterson Resident, 76, Killed In Fire

Authorities were investigating a Paterson fire that killed a 76-year-old resident despite neighbors' efforts to rescue him.

The three-alarm fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m Tuesday at 650 East 26th Street.

The body of Russel Mahan was found inside the severely damaged two-family home, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate indication of what may have caused the fire.

Various agencies united to investigate: the Paterson police and fire departments and the Passaic County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices.

At the scene.

Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

