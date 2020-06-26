Paterson Pot Dealers Busted, Nine Pounds, $28,000 Seized, Police Say

Paterson detectives seized nearly nine pounds of pot in various forms and almost $28,000 in alleged proceeds while arresting three people on drug charges, authorities said.

The defendants were dealing out of a home on Wayne Avenue near the corner of Maple Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Speziale said Paterson Narcotics Division detectives found:

33 bags of marijuana;

204 tins of marijuana;

173 THC vape cartridges;

10 glass jars of marijuana;

13 pre-rolled marijuana cigars.

They arrested and charged three people with drug offenses: Shakir Khan and Marzan Choudhury, both 31, and Mohammed Ali, 41.

All were processed and released pending court action.

