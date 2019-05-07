Paterson Police Shoot Back When Accused Gunman Opens Fire After Pursuit Crash, Responders Say

UPDATE: At least one vehicle occupant who authorities said was involved in a brief shootout with Paterson police after a chase ended in a crash was charged with attempted murder, among other counts.

Kevin Gallashawj, already an ex-con at 20, bailed out of the car and opened fire around 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening after the crash on Fulton Street between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Mercer Street, responders said.

Police returned fire, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes confirmed Friday.

No one was injured, the prosecutor said.

Gallashawj remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail. In addition to attempted murder, he’s charged with weapons offenses that include eluding and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A detention hearing was scheduled this coming Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The pursuit began after a traffic stop and suddenly turned into an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

A gun used against police was recovered, they said.

“In accordance with Attorney General Directives, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team was activated due to an officer-involved shooting,” said Valdes, the prosecutor.

She asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators call her tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org .

