Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In South Hackensack, Juvenile Seized
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Police Seize Two Guns, One Defaced, During Drug Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
One of the two loaded guns seized by Paterson police had a defaced serial number.
One of the two loaded guns seized by Paterson police had a defaced serial number. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

Paterson police seized two loaded handguns – one of them with a defaced serial number – while arresting two men on drug charges Saturday night, authorities said.

Peter Campos, 21, and 34-year-old ex-con Edwin Betancur were being held in the Passaic County Jail following their arrests on Highland Street around 7 p.m., Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Besides 14 bags of marijuana, one of cocaine and 14 Ecstasy pills, the pair were caught with a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun and a Bersa Model 83 .380 ACP handgun, along with ammunition for both, Speziale said.

Both men were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses.

Betancur also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the director said.

Police also confiscated $268 in alleged drug proceeds from Campos.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.