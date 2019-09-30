Paterson Police Seize Loaded Gun In Violence-Ridden Neighborhood

Police patrolling an area of Paterson where several people recently were shot nabbed a local man with a handgun, authorities said.

Chevaughn Graham “appeared to panic and began walking away quickly while covering his waistband with his right hand” after Officers Jon Dabal and Mohammad Bashir spotted him Sunday behind the security fence of an abandoned property on East 25th Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

As the officers got out of the cruiser, Graham and another man – identified as Kaygan Rhule – hurried off, with Rhule tightly clutching a book bag, he said.

“Run! Run!” Rhule shouted to a group of men gathered nearby as he and Graham scurried away, Speziale said.

“I only have weed on me,” the director said Rhule told the officers when they caught up to him.

They found him carrying four bags of pot in the book bag, Speziale said.

Graham kept going and was chased down by Dabal on East 24th Street, he said.

As he got down on the ground, Graham pulled a t-shirt from his waistband and slid it away, Speziale said.

It was wrapped around an H&R Arms .22-caliber revolver loaded with seven rounds, the director said.

Dabal was charged with drug possession and released.

Graham was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

