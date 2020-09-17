Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Police Seize 359 Heroin Folds, Illegal Gun, Magazines, Bust 7

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD

Separate operations Wednesday produced 359 heroin folds, 107 Ecstasy pills, a handgun and high-capacity magazines, along with seven arrests, Paterson police said.

Responding to area complaints of early-morning drug dealing, city Narcotics Division detectives arrested two people after watching a sale at the corner of Marshall and Main streets around 7:50 a.m., Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Evelyn Garcia, 58, was charged with dealing 109 heroin folds and having 250 more for sale, among various drug offenses, the director said.

Police also seized $167 from Garcia before releasing her and an alleged buyer pending court hearings, he said.

Roughly 90 minutes later, Speziale said, detectives armed with a search warrant found a 9mm Smith & Wesson Springfield handgun, high-capacity magazines and both 9mm and .38 Special ammo at a Hamilton Avenue apartment.

They also seized Ecstasy, Oxycodone and pot, along with nearly $700 in alleged proceeds, the director said.

Charged with drug and weapons offense were ex-con Curtis Morris, 39, apartment tenants Shirley Morris, 43, and Dashon Francis and Tiffany Yonko 26, of Newark, he said.

