Paterson Police Raid: Two Loaded Guns, 161 Heroin Folds, 175 Cocaine Vials, Five Arrests

Paterson drug detectives responding to citizen complaints seized two guns, 161 heroin folds, 175 cocaine vials and more than a half-pound of pot while arresting two accused dealers during a raid, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Davis, 24, of Paterson, and ex-con Tyquawon Davis, 35, of East Orange, were charged with a variety of weapon and drug offenses, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

These included the elder Davis being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Seized were a 9mm Taurus Millennium G2 handgun loaded with 21 rounds and a .45-caliber Colt rail gun loaded with eight rounds, along with the drugs, which also included 25 Xanax tablets, Speziale said.

Police also found a high-capacity magazine, for which the Davises were also charged, and seized $1,521 in drug proceeds, the director said.

Also arrested in the raid were a trio of buyers – two from Paterson and one Ramsey, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.