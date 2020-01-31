Paterson Police Chase Down Ex-Con Home Invaders Who Kicked In Woman's Door, Seize Gun, Drugs

"They ran out the back door," a frightened Paterson woman told responding city police officers after two ex-cons bashed in her front door, looking for money.

Officer James Iandoli and Wojciech Kulbabinski were quickly on the tails of the two intruders, chasing them through backyards and over fences on 16th Avenue Thursday night, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They headed east on Park Avenue toward Rosa Parks Boulevard, then abruptly turned left into the front gated area of a home, where one of them tossed a gun into a plastic blue recycling can.

The pair then split up, running in opposite directions.

Iandoli stayed with one of the suspects, identified as Vashawn Daniels, 30, of Paterson, eventually overtaking him, as Daniels laid down on the sidewalk with his hands over his head, Speziale said.

Backups arrived and Daniels was handcuffed. Officer Daniel Cirasa stayed with him.

Kullbabinski, meanwhile, grabbed the second suspect, identified as Dashawn Fields, 32, of Hawthorne, in the backyard where Speziale said Daniels had tossed the gun.

The officers recovered a black CAI Georgia VT 9mm handgun from the can, the director said.

Police got the initial call at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

"I don't have any money in this house," the caller told police she heard the 40-year-old victim scream after hearing the robbers bang their way in.

Daniels was found carrying a bundle of heroin stamped "Fire," 17 bags and 99 capsules of crack, and a stun gun, Speziale said.

Police also impounded a 2015 Chrysler 200 that the pair apparently had used.

Both men were charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest, eluding and drug and weapons charges, including being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

Daniels also was charged with aggravated assault.

Daniels and Fields were sent to the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court.

“These officers were able to see the situation for what it was and put the pieces together, quickly leading to these arrests," Speziale said.

******

ALSO SEE: A 19-year-old female shooting victim showed up Thursday night at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, triggering an investigation into what exactly happened, authorities confirmed Friday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/passaic-shooting-victim-19-hospitalized/782697/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.