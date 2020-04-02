Paterson Police Bust Four In Raid, Seize Drugs, Cash, Following Residents' Calls

Paterson detectives responding to citizens’ complaints arrested four people and seized 105 heroin folds, 30 illegal prescription pills and $690 in ill-gotten gains in a raid on a south side neighborhood home, authorities said.

Accused street-level dealer Nidal Deeb, 28, who lives in the Sussex Street home was arrested by city Narcotics Division detectives, along with his alleged supplier, Miguel Garcia, 30, of Hemlock Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Tuesday.

Both were charged with various drug possession counts, Speziale said. Deeb also was charged with distribution and intent to sell.

Also arrested were two accused buyers, one 24 from Lyndhurst and the other 42 from Paterson, the director said.

“The division is actively responding to the requests of the community,” Speziale said.

