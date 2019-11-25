Paterson Police Again Raid Go-Go Bar For Prostitution, Close ‘Garage Door’ Afterhours Club

Paterson police again raided a go-go bar cited earlier this year for prostitution, as well as a pop-up after-hours club where they seized 138 bottles of booze, 20 hookah pipes and nearly $1,050 in cash.

Both locations were targeted “based on an overwhelming amount of complaints,” city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Police previously raided the Cabaret Lounge on Cianci Street eight months ago – arresting the manager, a 62-year-old stripper and six of her co-workers at the time – after they said dancers openly solicited undercover officers for sex.

This time, they busted the owner, 67-year-old Victor Morales of Hawthorne, on charges of promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance, as well as Yaniris Cruz, 40, of the Bronx for prostitution, Speziale said.

The second location was a “garage door business” on Railroad Avenue that used its first and second floors as an afterhours lounge, the director said.

Police had ben called there before – for fights, loud music, DWI, gangs hanging out and more, he said.

This time, six people were arrested, a dozen summonses were issued, four vehicles were towed and a total of 138 bottles of booze, 20 hookah pipes and nearly $1,050 in cash were seized, Speziale said.

All six were charged with causing or risking widespread injury, weapons possession (Mace), maintaining a nuisance and illegal hookah smoking.

They were identified as:

Wellington Soto, 46, of Garfield;

Carlton Beckford, also 46, of Paterson;

Bolivar Abreu, 32, of Paterson;

Elias Cordero, 36, of Garfield;

Maria Correa, 29, of Haledon;

Anthony Sosa-Felix, 33, of Paterson.

“These locations are magnets for crime and disorder,” Speziale said. “We will vigorously continue to identify and shut them down.“

