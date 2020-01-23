Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Targeted Killing': Long Island Trio Charged In Fatal Route 80 Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Pedestrian, 65, Struck, Killed By Pickup Outside Church

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
St. Agnes Church, Paterson
St. Agnes Church, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 65-year-old Paterson resident was struck and killed by a pickup truck crossing a city street in broad daylight, authorities said.

Rey Gaspar Ramirez Cano was crossing Main and Mary streets near St. Agnes Church shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Ford F450 driven by Jose Alexandro Cordero Ramirez, 62, of Maryland, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a news release Thursday.

The driver remained at the scene and presented a valid license, they said.

******

ALSO SEE: A suspect in a high-speed chase was shot and killed Thursday morning after trying to run over a police officer in Bloomingdale, authorities told Daily Voice.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northpassaic/police-fire/suspect-who-tried-to-run-down-police-officer-killed-in-bloomingdale/782297/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.