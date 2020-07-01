Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Paterson PD Works Both Sides Of Street, Seize Raw Heroin, Cocaine, Shotgun

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police raided 97B Cedar Street and 100 Cedar Street, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Paterson police raided two homes directly across the street from one another, arresting two ex-cons and five alleged buyers while seizing raw and packaged heroin, cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun.

Members of the Paterson Narcotics Division also seized $568 in suspected proceeds during the simultaneous Monday afternoon strikes, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The primary arrests involved two men with criminal histories: Filiberto Feliciano, 65, who lives in one of the Cedar Street homes, and Carlos Torres, 43, of Summer Street.

Both were charged with drug and weapons offenses after detectives found a quarter-pound of raw heroin, 75 folds of the drug and 32 baggies of cocaine, as well as the Remington shotgun, 14 .22-caliber rounds of ammunition and three shotgun shells, Speziale said.

Also arrested were area visitors from Hasbrouck Heights, Basking Ridge, Flanders, and Paterson -- each of whom Speziale said had purchased several bags of heroin.

