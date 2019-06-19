Contact Us
Paterson PD: Undercover Stings Nets Nearly 700 Heroin Folds, 100 Crack Vials, Two Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Paterson Police Department detective shield.
Paterson Police Department detective shield. Photo Credit: Facebook

An undercover Paterson police drug sting produced nearly 700 heroin folds, nearly 100 vials of crack and the arrests of two city men who live together, authorities said.

Nygeir Barrett, 24, and Tymere McMillan, 22, of Hamilton Avenue were charged with various drug offenses in the sting after they were arrested around the corner from their apartment.

The charges include selling within 1,000 feet of the pre-K-through-3rd grade Edward E. Kilpatrick School on Ellison Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Seized were 677 heroin folds – 40 of which McMillan sold to the undercover detective, as well as 98 vials of crack, nearly a dozen Zoloft tabs and eight Oxycontin pills, he said.

Police also seized $657 in drug profits, Speziale said.

Both were eventually released pending court action.

