Paterson PD: Teen Who Tried To Tip Away From Group Had Loaded Gun, Magazine, 50 Heroin Folds

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

Paterson police nabbed a 16-year-old boy who was carrying a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, hollow-point ammunition and 50 folds of heroin.

Detectives John Farfan and Luis Roca of the Street Crime Unit approached a group of people gathered in the area of North Main and Arch streets around 7 p.m. Thursday when the teen walked away while trying to hide something hin his clothing, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They found him carrying a semi-automatic handgun, along with the illegal magazine, ammo and drugs, Speziale said.

The teen was being held in the Essex County Detention Center pending a hearing, the director said.

A delinquency complaint charges him with possession of the weapon while committing a drug offense and of the other illegal items.

The weapon is being sent to the New Jersey State Police to determine whether it’s connected to any other crimes.

