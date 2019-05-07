Contact Us
Paterson PD: Street Busts Yield 10,000+ Heroin Bags, $16,500 In Drug Cash, Dozens Of Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police have seized nearly 10,000 bags of heroin, more than $16,500 in cash and a few illegal handguns while making dozens of drug arrests the past few weeks
An unrelenting series of streets busts by Paterson police have yielded nearly 10,000 bags of heroin, more than $16,500 in drug money, a few illegal handguns and dozens of arrests the past few weeks, authorities said.

The biggest haul – 8,900 folds of heroin -- was taken from 29-year-old Don Gonzalez, 23-year-old Shacell Nugent and 24-year-old Jocquice Timmons while they and others were being taken into custody during a quick strike at 10th Avenue and East 29th Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Police also seized more than $4,000 from the trio, Speziale said.

The second-biggest bust involved 740 heroin folds, a little over an ounce of cocaine, and a half-ounce of crack – along with what Speziale said was $10,430 in drug proceeds, all taken from Raymond Gonzalez, 30, during his arrest on Mill Street.

Speziale said the street busts would continue – and will include buyers as well as sellers. Deeper investigations will lead authorities up the chain to suppliers, he said.

