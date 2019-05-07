Paterson PD: Street Busts Yield 10,000+ Heroin Bags, $16,500 In Drug Cash, Dozens Of Arrests

An unrelenting series of streets busts by Paterson police have yielded nearly 10,000 bags of heroin, more than $16,500 in drug money, a few illegal handguns and dozens of arrests the past few weeks, authorities said.

The biggest haul – 8,900 folds of heroin -- was taken from 29-year-old Don Gonzalez, 23-year-old Shacell Nugent and 24-year-old Jocquice Timmons while they and others were being taken into custody during a quick strike at 10th Avenue and East 29th Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Police also seized more than $4,000 from the trio, Speziale said.

The second-biggest bust involved 740 heroin folds, a little over an ounce of cocaine, and a half-ounce of crack – along with what Speziale said was $10,430 in drug proceeds, all taken from Raymond Gonzalez, 30, during his arrest on Mill Street.

Speziale said the street busts would continue – and will include buyers as well as sellers. Deeper investigations will lead authorities up the chain to suppliers, he said.

