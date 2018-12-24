Contact Us
Paterson PD: Stop Yields Semi-Auto, High-Capacity Magazine, 460 Heroin Folds, 27 Cocaine Bags

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Boyd Loving

A pair of Paterson detectives who stopped a sedan believed involved in a robbery found a semi-automatic handgun -- with a high-capacity magazine – along with 460 folds of heroin and more than two dozen bags of cocaine, authorities said.

Backups arrived as Detectives Martin Luizzi and John Farfan pulled over the green Chevy in the area of Presidential Boulevard and Clinton Street just before 10 p.m. Monday, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested Frank Warren III, of Paterson, on drug and weapons charges after finding the 9mm handgun, ammo and drugs -- including 27 bags of cocaine and two bags of marijuana, Speziale said.

Warren later was released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

Police, meanwhile, sent the gun to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Lab to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes, the director said.

Assisting with the stop and investigation were Street Crime Unit Detectives James Jenkins, Rene Alicea, William Hermann, Luis Fernandez, and Sgt. Rick LaTrecchia.

