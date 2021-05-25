Paterson PD Raids Stash House That Supplied Open-Air Drug Market At City Park

Dealers were doing brisk business at an open-air drug market in and around a Paterson park when city police raided their stash house, seizing 1,500 heroin folds, nearly 100 vials of crack and two handguns.
As the investigators watched, a three-man team of dealers took orders and retrieved drugs for buyers from an apartment over a Rosa Parks Boulevard storefront around the corner from Barbour Park, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Tuesday.
After a series of arrests, they obtained warrants and hit the apartment, he said.
There, the director said, they seized:
- a .38-caliber Taurus-Brasil handgun with a defaced serial number;
- a .40-caliber Ruger handgun;
- six hollow-point rounds;
- 1,522 heroin folds;
- 93 vials of crack;
- 7.6 ounces of marijuana;
- $2,300 in drug proceeds.
They charged three accused dealers: Syrjah Alston, 25, and ex-cons Dathan Alston, 29 and Laheem Lusk, 54.
All were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Dathan Alston and Lusk also were charged with being convicted felons in possession of firearms, Speziale noted.
Also charged were eight buyers – six from Paterson and one each from River Edge and Palisades Park, he said.
