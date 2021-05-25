Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson PD Raids Stash House That Supplied Open-Air Drug Market At City Park

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson's Barbour Park
Paterson's Barbour Park Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF RICHARD H. BERDNICK (both photos)

Dealers were doing brisk business at an open-air drug market in and around a Paterson park when city police raided their stash house, seizing 1,500 heroin folds, nearly 100 vials of crack and two handguns.

As the investigators watched, a three-man team of dealers took orders and retrieved drugs for buyers from an apartment over a Rosa Parks Boulevard storefront around the corner from Barbour Park, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Tuesday.

After a series of arrests, they obtained warrants and hit the apartment, he said.

There, the director said, they seized:

  • a .38-caliber Taurus-Brasil handgun with a defaced serial number;
  • a .40-caliber Ruger handgun;
  • six hollow-point rounds;
  • 1,522 heroin folds;
  • 93 vials of crack;
  • 7.6 ounces of marijuana;
  • $2,300 in drug proceeds.

They charged three accused dealers: Syrjah Alston, 25, and ex-cons Dathan Alston, 29 and Laheem Lusk, 54.

All were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses. Dathan Alston and Lusk also were charged with being convicted felons in possession of firearms, Speziale noted.

Also charged were eight buyers – six from Paterson and one each from River Edge and Palisades Park, he said.

