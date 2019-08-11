Paterson PD Nabs 6 In Armed Robbery Spree Of Gas Station, Nail Salon, Restaurant, Cleaners

Just as quickly as a band of bandits held up four businesses in Paterson, city detectives had six suspects in custody.

The work of the department’s investigators is “remarkable and noteworthy based on their dedication and tireless efforts,” city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Friday.

In a span of less the 70 minutes last Saturday night, the robbers hit a nail salon, a gas station, a restaurant and dry cleaners, Speziale said.

Arrested on robbery and weapons charges were 21-year-old Sammy Cromatie, 19-ear-old Rashan Ricketts and 18-year-old Shamar Taylor, all from Paterson, the director said.

Also taken into custody on delinquency complaints were three 17-year-old boys, two from Paterson and one from Clifton, who Speziale said were involved in the robberies.

Several were arrested on 17th Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, including Cromatie, who lives in the area, Speziale said.

All were charged in connection with one or more of the holdups, based on evidence and statements collected by detectives, he said.

Three more suspects were arrested for interfering with police during the sweep, the director said: Darrell Fields, 29, and Sha’asia Taylor, 27, were charged with aggravated assault on police and a 16-year-old was issued a delinquency complaint for obstruction.

Speziale cited the work of Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo and Detectives Jason English, Sebastian Gomez, Brian Culmone, and Jovan Candelo, under the direction of Major Crimes Unit Capt. Stanley Rodriguez.

He praised them for “their efforts and dedication in the pursuit of justice.”

