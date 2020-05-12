Paterson PD: Ex-Con Street Dealer Nabbed With 924 Heroin Folds, 152 Crack Vials, Ecstasy

Merchants and residents complained and Paterson police responded, swooping in and scooping up a convicted drug dealer who they said was carrying 924 heroin folds, 152 vials of crack and 93 vials of Ecstasy.

Ex-con Davon Forbes, 38, was slinging in front of Emily’s Mini Market on Broadway around 10 in the morning when detectives from the department’s Narcotics Division nabbed him, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Forbes, who lives around the block from the mini mart, was carrying $731 in suspected proceeds, which also was seized, Speziale said.

Forbes has a 20-year adult criminal history, mostly involving drugs, that began soon after he turned 18, records show.

He most recently served nearly two years in state prison for a trio of drug-dealing convictions before being released in March 2019.

Forbes was charged this time with a variety of drug offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

