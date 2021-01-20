Paterson PD: Dealer Busted With 840 Heroin Folds Near Fried Chicken Joint

Paterson detectives watched a drug deal go down before busting the seller with 840 heroin folds, authorities said.

Narcotics Unit detectives watched as Nasir L. Davis, 21, of East 38th Street sold to a buyer near American Fried Chicken at the corner of Broadway and Summer Street, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Davis and the buyer then went their separate ways, Speziale said.

The investigators signaled an arrest team that moved in and arrested Davis near the corner on Summer Street, the director said.

He was carrying 16 bricks of heroin, Speziale said.

Davis was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on various drug charges.

