Paterson PD: Dealer Busted with 370 Heroin Bags, Loaded Handgun Near School, Library

Paterson detectives who watched a broad daylight drug deal go down near an elementary school seized the seller and recovered 370 heroin folds, 85 Oxycontin tablets and a loaded semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

Responding to citizen complaints, the investigators staked out the 200 block of Summer Street across from the Danforth public library and around the corner from the Edward W. Kilpatrick elementary school.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they witnessed a hand-to-hand drug sale, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They took the accused dealer, 38-year-old ex-con Oshun Carey, into custody and received consent to search his car and North 3rd Street home, Speziale said.

They seized the drugs along with a Bryco Arms .32-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen and was loaded with seven rounds, the director said.

Carey was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing on a host of drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

