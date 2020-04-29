Paterson PD: Child Molester Caught Dealing, Over 600 Heroin Folds, Crack Vials Seized

Paterson police seized 480 heroin folds, 121 crack vials and more than $7,600 cash while arresting a registered sex offender who recently served five years in state prison on a gun conviction.

Narcotics detectives raided the 12th Avenue apartment on Wednesday after watching Jaquan Housey sell drugs, City Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested Housey, 31, and Jason West, 42, of Lawrence Street, who they said bought dozens of crack vials from him with the intention of reselling them.

Housey was released from state prison this past October after serving five years of a seven-year sentence for drug and weapons convictions.

He previously served time for a 2006 conviction for repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl as she slept, records show.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 150-pound Housey is classified as a Tier 2 Megan’s Law offender – meaning he’s a moderate risk to re-offend.

Paterson detectives charged both him and West with possession of the crack near senior public housing.

They charged Housey alone with selling the crack, as well as with having the heroin with the intent to sell it, among several other counts.

They also arrested a 36-year-old Hopatcong woman who Speziale said bought two vials of crack from Housey.

She was released, while both men were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await detention hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

