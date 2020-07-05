Paterson PD: 3,862 Heroin Folds, 7 Pounds Of Pot, Gun Seized In Arrest Of Drug-Dealing Ex-Con

Paterson police seized a massive 3,862 folds of heroin, seven pounds of raw marijuana and more than an ounce of crack after watching an ex-con make several sales, authorities said.

Joseph E. Tinsley Jr., 31, also had a loaded gun, a kilogram press and $8,596 in proceeds, which were all seized when detectives raided his East 13th Street apartment, city Police Director Jerry Speziale Jr. said.

Tinsley “repeatedly made hand-to-hand drug transactions in the area of East 15th Street” during the April investigation, Speziale said.

Detectives on Wednesday nabbed separate buyers following deals with Tinsley, the director said. One of them, Bret Petersen, 36, of New Rochelle had 370 heroin folds on him, Speziale said.

After obtaining search warrants, detectives grabbed Tinsley on 4th Avenue later in the day. They also took a woman who lives with him into custody.

Charged with a host of major drug and weapons offenses are Tinsley and Tasheema M. Wells, 30.

For Tinsley, these include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – a stolen 9mm Keltec PF-9 loaded with several rounds, two of which were hollow points, Speziale said.

Both Tinsley and Wells were ordered held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.