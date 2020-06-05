Paterson PD: 350 Heroin Folds, 27 Crack Bags Seized From Unlicensed Driver In Unregistered Car

A pair of Paterson police officers found 350 heroin folds and 27 bags of crack during a traffic stop, authorities said.Rayvon Wilson, 30, of Paterson was driving a Toyota Camry with an expired Rhode Island temporary license plate when he ignored a traffic signal and was stopped at Straight Street and Park Avenue by Officer Jensin Burgos, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Burgos quickly discovered that Wilson didn't have a driver's license or credentials for the vehicle, Speziale said.

In plain view, the officer spotted small bags of what looked like crack, the director said.

Backup Officer Jovani Scharon held Rayvon on suspicion of drug possession while Burgos searched the vehicle, he said.

Police charged Rayvon with drug offenses and issued traffic summonses before releasing him pending a court hearing.

