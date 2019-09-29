Paterson Murder-Suicide: Husband, 49, Kills Wife, 31, Then Self

A Paterson man stabbed his wife dead and then took his own life Sunday morning, authorities said.

City police were called after someone found the bodies of Alejo Batista, 49, and Estafani Hernandez. 31, at 9:30 a.m. at the couple's East 16th Street apartment, they said.

"The initial investigation revealed that Ms. Hernandez appears to have been stabbed to death by her husband, Mr. Batista, who then took his own life," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

