Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police

Nicole Valinote
Douglas Cantey
Douglas Cantey Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said.

Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.

A warrant for Cantey's arrest was issued on charges of credit card theft, identity theft and more, authorities said. He was arrested by law enforcement officers from Connecticut at the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 6, DPD said.

Cantey is set to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities reported.

