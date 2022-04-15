Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Paterson Man Found With Military Knife During Sussex County Traffic Stop: Police

Valerie Musson
Byram Township Police
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

A Sussex County traffic stop led to charges for a Paterson man who was found with a military knife, police said.

Carlos M. Ogando-Tavarez was stopped for having tinted front windows and running a red light on Route 206 in Byram on Friday, April 8, township police said.

During questioning, officers saw the handle of a weapon underneath the driver’s seat, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Ogando-Tavarez had a large military-style knife.

Ogando-Tavarez had several different answers when asked why he had the knife, police said.

Ogando-Tavarez was arrested and charged with various weapons and vehicle offenses. He was released pending a mandatory appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

