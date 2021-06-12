Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

A Paterson man is charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old child last summer.

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Odell Avent, 43, with abusing the youngster last July 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Avent has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his arrest and awaits a July 20 arraignment on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, attempted aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case for the state.

