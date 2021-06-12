Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Heartbreaking Battle Ends For Beloved Bergen Firefighter
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Odell Avent
Odell Avent Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man is charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old child last summer.

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Odell Avent, 43, with abusing the youngster last July 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Avent has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his arrest and awaits a July 20 arraignment on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, attempted aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case for the state.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.