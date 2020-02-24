Paterson Man Charged In Brutal Bronx Machete Attack That Left Ex-Girlfriend, 20, Critical

A 20-year-old domestic violence victim who moved from Paterson to the Bronx with her young daughter to start a new life was attacked with a machete by her abusive ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Lisbeth Acosta was ambushed Saturday night in the lobby an apartment building on Grand Concourse near East 196th Street by Hector Delacruz, 27, who’d lived with her in Paterson, the NYPD said.

Acosta had moved to the Fordham Manor apartment with her daughter just two months ago after getting an order of protection from a judge in Paterson, Bronx activist Anthony Beckford said Monday.

She remained in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck and back, authorities said.

Detectives arrested Delacruz a short time later and charged him with attempted murder and weapons possession, among other counts.

