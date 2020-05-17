Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Special Delivery: State Troopers Usher Baby Girl Into New World On NJ Turnpike
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Man Charged In 2019 Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alex Nieves
Alex Nieves Photo Credit: DRIVER'S LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Detectives charged a 22-year-old Paterson man with a shooting five months ago.

Alex Nieves was charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and weapons offenses following his arrest by city police Friday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire on Rosa Parks Boulevard between Putnam and Lyon streets the morning of Dec. 5, 2019.

Detectives identified Nieves as the shooter.

They stopped his car Friday night on Totowa Avenue in Paterson, but he kept driving, crashing in the area of East Main Street, before police seized him.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.