Paterson Man, 27, Struck On Route 21 In Passaic Dies

UPDATE: A 27-year-old Paterson man struck by a car on Route 21 in Passaic last month died of his injuries on Memorial Day, loved ones said.

Emmanuel DeJesus Perdomo was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 6:47 a.m. Monday, authorities confirmed.

Perdomo was walking along the north side of the highway near River Drive when a 2005 Honda Civic struck him around 8 p.m. on April 14, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Both Perdomo and the driver, 57-year-old Luis J. Munoz of Passaic, were hospitalized. Munoz was treated for minor injuries and released, Valdes and Guzman said.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

A funeral for Perdomo was scheduled for this coming Monday, said his sister, Gwendolyn Perdomo.

"We all cared for him in ways that can't be described and loved him immeasurably," she wrote."He was known to us as Junior and to others as Loonie," she added, "but if you ever met him, you were lucky enough to meet a special individual who likely left a lasting impression on you.

Emmanuel, his sister said, "was happiest when he made people laugh. His laughter could brighten any situation. He touched so many lives and left memories that will comfort us."

