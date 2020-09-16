Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Resident, 62, Dies In Paterson Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Man, 26, Slain In Street Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Shaheem Jones
Shaheem Jones Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: Authorities identified a man shot and killed on a Paterson street corner as a 26-year-old city resident.

Shaheem Jones and a 28-year-old man who also was struck in the 8 p.m. shooting Tuesday at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where Jones died soon after, they said.

The other victim was in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether they’d captured or identified any suspects.

Joining city police at the scene were detectives from Valdes’s office and forensic investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office who collected evidence.

Detectives collect evidence at the scene of fatal shooting at Van Houten and Summer streets in Paterson.

Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.