Paterson Man, 22, Shot, Killed

A Paterson man was shot and killed overnight Sunday on a city street, authorities confirmed.

Byron Brooks, 22, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after police responding to a shots-fired report found him with multiple gunshot wounds on Hamilton Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital 40 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn't say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified or provide any other information about the shooting other than to classify it as a homicide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.