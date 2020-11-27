Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Terrance Byrd
Terrance Byrd Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Detectives captured an 18-year-old Paterson man charged with attempted murder in the shooting another city resident.

Terrance Byrd was identified following the Oct. 24 shooting shortly before 2 a.m. at the corner of Main and Hemlock streets, authorities said.

The 22-year-old victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after arriving via private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Byrd, who also is charged with drug and weapons offenses, was taken into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of North Main and Arch streets, they said.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

