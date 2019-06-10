Contact Us
Paterson 'Hot Spot' Detectives Seize Ex-Con With Loaded Gun, Drugs

Jerry DeMarco
Glenn Martin
Glenn Martin Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PATERSON PD

Detectives with a targeted Paterson police detail seized a local ex-con who was carrying a loaded gun along with cocaine and pot, authorities said.

Detectives Salvatore Macolino and William Palomino and Detective Sgts. Mohan Singh and Wayne Bizzaro were focusing on hot spots for drug-dealing and violence when they spotted Glenn Martin on East 23rd Street near 11th Avenue, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Seeing the investigators, Martin hustled away, trying to conceal what turned out to be a fully loaded .40-caliber Taurus handgun, Speziale said.

Palomino took Martin into custody, after which police found him carrying the gun and two bags of marijuana, the director said.

In his car, parked nearby, they found 10 more bags of pot, two bags of cocaine and more than two dozen Ecstasy pills, Speziale said.

Martin was charged with various drug and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm -- and sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

