Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Girl, 17, Dies After Crash Friday Morning

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the fatal crash on Rt. 19 in Paterson Friday
The scene of the fatal crash on Rt. 19 in Paterson Friday Photo Credit: Judy Stearn Pavolony

A teen girl from Paterson succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a motor-vehicle collision Friday morning in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Chief of Police Troy Oswald said in a joint statement.

Around 9:38 a.m. on Rt. 19 South, a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant collided with a container truck driven by a Nutley man, Gregory Macheska, 55. The driver, identified only as C.D., and three other juveniles in the car were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where she died at 12:50 p.m.

Two of the other people in her car suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's tips line at 877-370-PCPO.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.