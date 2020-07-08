Paterson Explodes: Four Killed, Three Wounded In Hail Of Gunfire

UPDATE: Authorities identified four men slain in a late-night shooting Tuesday at a notorious Paterson street corner, raising this year's death total from gun violence in the Silk City to 15 -- only one fewer than all of last year.

Nearly 60 others have been wounded by gunfire in Paterson this year.

Of the 19 homicide victims in Paterson all of last year, 16 were shot. The total shot and killed in the city in 2018 was eight.

Tuesday's victims -- all Paterson residents -- were gunned down in a hail of bullets at the corner of Carroll and Harrison streets around 11 p.m.

Those killed:

Al Malik Williams, and Otis Smith, both 37;

Nygier Barrett, 25;

Unique Jones, 22.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, responders said. Two others died at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, they said.

Three other men were wounded in the shooting: One is 24, another 20 and the third 19, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV flee the scene. Police chased another suspect on foot.

The neighborhood is notorious for drugs and gun violence.

Video shot from several angles showed a man who refused to drop his weapon in an April confrontation with Paterson police raise the firearm a final time before being shot at the same corner

The NYPD in May captured a Paterson man who authorities said shot a Bronx man near that corner.

