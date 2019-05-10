Paterson Ex-Con Captured, Charged With August Street Slaying

An ongoing dispute ended when a Paterson ex-con pulled a gun and shot another in the back, killing him, on a city street, authorities said Saturday in announcing the accused murderer’s capture.

Lavar Bellfield, 35, was charged with murder and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – in the Aug. 4 slaying of 28-year-old Kevin Lewis in front of 271 Summer Street near Broadway.

Bellfield’s criminal history includes a three-year state prison stretch for aggravated assault, eluding police with a risk of injury to others and selling drugs on school property.

He was released in May 2016, records show.

Police nabbed Bellfield -- also known as Ramon Belfield -- without incident around 8 p.m. Friday on Market Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

“The investigation revealed that there had been an ongoing dispute between the victim and Bellfield, and while they were hanging out with a larger group of people on the evening of August 4th outside on Summer Street, an argument ensued and Bellfield took out a handgun and opened fire on Lewis,” the release says.

Lewis was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seven hours later, authorities said.

271 Summer Street, Paterson

