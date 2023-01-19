Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said.

Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.

The caller told the man to place $5,500 in cash into a package labeled “M2125” and that a person named Richard wearing a brown hat would come to pick it up.

Fortunately, the would-be victim contacted his grandson and confirmed that he had not been in an accident. He then called the police.

When “Richard” arrived a short time later and asked for the package, the man handed it to him. Waiting detectives identified themselves and tried to arrest the suspect, but he attempted to run away, police said.

He was eventually arrested after a brief struggle. There were no reports of injuries.

Urtarte was charged with:

Grand larceny - fourth degree

Attempted grand larceny - third degree

Resisting arrest

Detectives asked anyone who may have been a victim of Urtarte to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Fraud and Forgery unit at 516-573-2815 or contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

