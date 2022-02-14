Paterson Drug Sweep: Police Nab 14, Seize 226 Heroin Folds, Crack, Pot, $9,200 Cash

Paterson police arrested 14 people and seized 226 heroin folds, along with some cocaine, pot and $9,211 in drug proceeds, during a series of city sweeps, authorities said.

Community complaints prompted the quick strikes at Cliff and North 4th streets, 16th Avenue and Carroll Street and Jefferson Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Taken off at Cliff and North 4th were three accused dealers: Enrique Garcia, 26, Hector Cruz, 50, and Luis Campbell, 27, all of Paterson, Speziale said.

Police seized $2,330 from Garcia and $2,875 from Campbell, along with heroin, marijuana and crack from the trio, the director said.

Also arrested were two accused buyers, Daniel Shaw, 56, and Annamarie Hughes, 35, both of Franklin in Sussex, he said.

Busted at 16th Avenue and Carroll were Jovan Hill, 20, and Prince Block, 23, both of whom Speziale said had 18 baggies of pot.

The most arrests in the sweep were made on Jefferson Street.

Seven people in all were charged with having dozens of heroin folds, as well as crack, for sale, the director said.

Speziale identified them as:

Najee Tabor, 27 ($1,610 cash seized);

Khadir Lindsey, 24 ($1,025);

Javis Porter, 26 ($706);

Zakee Harrison, 34 ($373);

Bryan Vargas, 19 ($230);

Erving Porter, 38 ($62);

Jarvis Porter, 25.

