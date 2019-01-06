Paterson Drug Factory: 5,774 Heroin Folds, Pound Of Heroin/Cocaine, Gun, Ammo Seized, 4 Busted

A Paterson drug factory had reinforced metal bars on the windows, a metal gate for a front entrance and a surveillance system, said police who seized 5,774 glassine envelopes of heroin and nearly a pound combined of heroin and cocaine, along with a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and several dozen rounds of ammo.
Narcotics Division detectives arrested four men while raiding the Market Street rear apartment behind a beauty salon just off Mill Street, where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were packaged and sold -- often to replenish other area dealers' supplies.
Along with the heroin folds, Speziale said, police found:
- four bags of heroin weighing 6½ ounces;
- five bags of cocaine weighing nearly a half-pound;
- 10 vials and 13 baggies of MDMA weighing nearly an ounce and a half;
- 35 Ecstasy pills;
- A jar of marijuana;
- A .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun;
- A box of 47 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition;
- A high-capacity magazine.
Also seized was $1,663 in proceeds, the director said.
Charged were:
- Richard Ocasio, 39;
- Francisco Vidal, 51;
- Edson Carranza, 35;
- Twahee Howard, 38.
All are from Paterson, Speziale said.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.