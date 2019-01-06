Contact Us
Breaking News: Authorities: Garfield Homeowner Shoots Passaic Man, 19, Trying To Break Into His Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Drug Factory: 5,774 Heroin Folds, Pound Of Heroin/Cocaine, Gun, Ammo Seized, 4 Busted

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police raided the Market Street rear apartment behind a beauty salon just off Mill Street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Paterson drug factory had reinforced metal bars on the windows, a metal gate for a front entrance and a surveillance system, said police who seized 5,774 glassine envelopes of heroin and nearly a pound combined of heroin and cocaine, along with a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and several dozen rounds of ammo.

Narcotics Division detectives arrested four men while raiding the Market Street rear apartment behind a beauty salon just off Mill Street, where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were packaged and sold -- often to replenish other area dealers' supplies.

Along with the heroin folds, Speziale said, police found:

  • four bags of heroin weighing 6½ ounces;
  • five bags of cocaine weighing nearly a half-pound;
  • 10 vials and 13 baggies of MDMA weighing nearly an ounce and a half;
  • 35 Ecstasy pills;
  • A jar of marijuana;
  • A .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun;
  • A box of 47 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition;
  • A high-capacity magazine.

Also seized was $1,663 in proceeds, the director said.

Charged were:

  • Richard Ocasio, 39;
  • Francisco Vidal, 51;
  • Edson Carranza, 35;
  • Twahee Howard, 38.

All are from Paterson, Speziale said.

