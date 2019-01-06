Paterson Drug Factory: 5,774 Heroin Folds, Pound Of Heroin/Cocaine, Gun, Ammo Seized, 4 Busted

A Paterson drug factory had reinforced metal bars on the windows, a metal gate for a front entrance and a surveillance system, said police who seized 5,774 glassine envelopes of heroin and nearly a pound combined of heroin and cocaine, along with a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and several dozen rounds of ammo.

Narcotics Division detectives arrested four men while raiding the Market Street rear apartment behind a beauty salon just off Mill Street, where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were packaged and sold -- often to replenish other area dealers' supplies.

Along with the heroin folds, Speziale said, police found:

four bags of heroin weighing 6½ ounces;

five bags of cocaine weighing nearly a half-pound;

10 vials and 13 baggies of MDMA weighing nearly an ounce and a half;

35 Ecstasy pills;

A jar of marijuana;

A .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun;

A box of 47 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition;

A high-capacity magazine.

Also seized was $1,663 in proceeds, the director said.

Charged were:

Richard Ocasio, 39;

Francisco Vidal, 51;

Edson Carranza, 35;

Twahee Howard, 38.

All are from Paterson, Speziale said.

