Paterson Detectives Seize 430 Bags Of Heroin, 44 Of Coke, $4,223 Drug Cash, Bust Four

Paterson police detectives seized 430 bags of heroin, 44 bags of coke and nearly a half-pound of pot in a series of busts.

They also confiscated $4,223 in suspected drug money, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Tuesday.

Police charged two men – Shamir Wade, 26, and Shaheem Austin, 33 -- with having the heroin at Wade’s second-floor East 31st Street apartment, Speziale said.

They also seized $869 in drug proceeds from Austin and $121 from Wade, he said.

Caught with the cocaine and $1,842 in drug cash at East 21st and Ellison streets was Gregorio Penaranda, 44, the director said.

Alexis Santana, 20, was caught with the pot and $1,391 in proceeds at 5th Avenue and East 22nd Street, he said.

All were charged with various drug offenses and released pending court hearings.

