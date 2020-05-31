Paterson Detectives On Coronavirus Lockdown Patrol Seize 742 Heroin Folds, Crack, Loaded Gun

Paterson police detectives on COVID-19 enforcement duty crashed a daylight drug deal, seizing 742 heroin folds, dozens of containers of crack and a loaded gun, authorities said.

They arrested three men and seized an underage teen who they said was carrying the weapon.

The detectives watched a double-parked driver roll up looking to buy drugs from two men and the juvenile in front of 220 Slater Street shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detective Ryan Duffy detained the driver, identified as Michael Lopez, 37, of Cedar Grove, while Detective Salvatore Macolino grabbed Jose Acevado, 22, of Paterson, the director said.

Detective Thomas Giaquinto grabbed the juvenile, who was holding five heroin folds and $25 in cash in one hand while trying to conceal what turned out to be a .32-caliber long TAC revolver loaded with six rounds, Speziale said.

Also arrested was Javar White, 23, of Paterson, adding that police also confiscated $622 in drug proceeds.

Police charged White and Acevedo with drug possession with the intent to distribute it and Lopez with loitering to buy drugs.

They filed delinquency complaints against the juvenile for various drug and weapons offenses.

