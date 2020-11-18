Paterson Detectives Crash Drug Corners, Bust 5, Seize 250 Heroin Folds, Crack, $5,533 Cash

Paterson police detectives seized more than 250 heroin folds and $5,533 in cash while arresting five people in separate busts.

Narcotics Division investigators notified uniformed units to move in after witnessing a drug deal at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Officers arrested city resident Jamar Lockhart, who turned 42 on Wednesday, after finding him with 43 heroin folds and a dozen vials of crack, Speziale said.

The detectives followed that up with four more arrests after seeing a pair of drug sales at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and lake Street, the director said.

Backup units nabbed two buyers – one from Lake Hopatcong, the other from downtown Manhattan -- as they left the area with 30 heroin folds, Speziale said.

They then stopped the sellers after they drove off and found them carrying 180 heroin folds and the cash, he said.

Charged with possession and distribution were Erick Speight of North Carolina and Elijah Merced of Paterson, both 22, the director said.

