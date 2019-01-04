Contact Us
Paterson Dealer Sold Near Grade School, Police Say: 1,468 Bags Of Heroin, Cocaine Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities said Moody was selling heroin and cocaine a block from Public School No. 21. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Paterson dealer sold drugs up the block from a city elementary school, said authorities who seized 1,376 glassine envelopes of heroin and 92 small bags of cocaine for sale.

Marvin Moody, 38, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute the drugs after a raid Thursday at his East 23rd Street home near Public School No. 21, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Investigators targeted Moody late last year after being told he was dealing near the corner of 10th Avenue and E. 23rd Street, Speziale said

He remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail.

Police also arrested his brother, 36-year-old Lawrence Moody, on pot possession charges. He was released pending a court hearing.

