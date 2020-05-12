Paterson Buy And Bust: Arrests Made In Broad Daylight Drug Deals

Paterson detectives chased down one street dealer and grabbed another during a pair of daytime undercover operations, authorities said.

Erick Rodriguez, 30, was busted without incident after selling a plainclothes detective 20 heroin folds near the corner of Madison Street and Essex Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Investigators also seized an ounce and a half of pot and $306 in suspected drug proceeds from him, Speziale said.

A short time later, Jocquice R. Timmons, 26, showed up for what he thought was a deal and then bolted when he recognized police, the director said.

They quickly chased down Timmons and arrested him near the corner of 7th Avenue and East 22nd Street, he said.

Timmons was carrying 70 heroin folds, six baggies of pot and a Percocet, along with $202 in suspected proceeds, Speziale said.

Investigators like buy and bust operations because they can lead to higher-level dealers -- and, sometimes, to major networks.

Rodriguez and Timmons, both of Paterson, were each released pending court hearings.

