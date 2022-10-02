Passenger Got Out Of DWI Driver's Jeep When She Was Struck Dead By Car On GSP: Police

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Garden State Parkway while the DWI operator of the Jeep she had been a passenger in was stopped in the shoulder, authorities said.

Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, had gotten out of the Jeep Wrangler driven by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Toms River, a New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Morillo-Rosario got out of the Jeep and entered the southbound lanes of travel, when she was struck by a southbound car and died, Curry said. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound.

Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately five hours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.