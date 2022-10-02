Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bergen Tech Building Briefly Sheltered After Trespasser Enters Adult School In Hackensack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passenger Got Out Of DWI Driver's Jeep When She Was Struck Dead By Car On GSP: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Garden State Parkway while the DWI operator of the Jeep she had been a passenger in was stopped in the shoulder, authorities said.

Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, had gotten out of the Jeep Wrangler driven by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Toms River, a New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Morillo-Rosario got out of the Jeep and entered the southbound lanes of travel, when she was struck by a southbound car and died, Curry said. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound. 

Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI.  The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately five hours.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.