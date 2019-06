A passenger was hospitalized after being extricated by Paramus firefighters following a Thursday morning crash in Emerson.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad freed the woman after the crash around 9:30 a.m. on Soldier Hill Road at Forest Avenue at the border of both towns.

The driver refused medical attention.

Local police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report and took the photo.

