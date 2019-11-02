Contact Us
Passaic Victim Found After Shooting Half-Block Away

Summary: Man found with bullet wound a half-block from overnight shooting in Passaic business. Hospitalized. Survived. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 40-year-old Passaic man shot at a Main Street business overnight Saturday made it up the block before police found him, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn’t say whether he or someone else pulled the trigger in the 3:14 a.m. shooting. Nor did they say whether a weapon was recovered.

They did say that the man was found on Elliot Street after police responded to a disturbance at an unidentified Main Street business and learned there had been a shooting there.

Responders said he was found an hour or so later about halfway up the block toward Park Avenue.

The victim was immediately transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Valdes and Guzman asked that anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Passaic police: (973) 365-3900 .

